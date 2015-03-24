(Adds details, quotes)
OSLO, March 24 A small fire overnight halted
production at the floating production and storage vessel serving
BG Group's Knarr oil field in the Norwegian sector of the
North Sea, BG said on Tuesday.
Production at the recently opened facility was shut at about
0100 GMT, BG spokesman Hans Olav Holmen told Reuters.
"We have not yet determined when output will resume," he
said, adding that the firm will investigate the incident.
The Knarr field produced its first oil last week after
several delays. It has a production capacity of 63,000 barrels
per day but the actual output has been below this level during
the startup phase, BG said.
Operator BG holds a 45 percent stake in the field while
Idemitsu holds 25 percent, BASF's
Wintershall 20 percent and DEA has 10 percent.
Knarr holds an estimated 80 million barrels of recoverable
reserves and is expected to produce for at least 10 years.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Anand Basu)