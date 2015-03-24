(Adds details, quotes)

OSLO, March 24 A small fire overnight halted production at the floating production and storage vessel serving BG Group's Knarr oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, BG said on Tuesday.

Production at the recently opened facility was shut at about 0100 GMT, BG spokesman Hans Olav Holmen told Reuters.

"We have not yet determined when output will resume," he said, adding that the firm will investigate the incident.

The Knarr field produced its first oil last week after several delays. It has a production capacity of 63,000 barrels per day but the actual output has been below this level during the startup phase, BG said.

Operator BG holds a 45 percent stake in the field while Idemitsu holds 25 percent, BASF's Wintershall 20 percent and DEA has 10 percent.

Knarr holds an estimated 80 million barrels of recoverable reserves and is expected to produce for at least 10 years.