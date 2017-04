SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 20 Norway's energy ministry launched an Arctic-focused oil and gas licencing round on Tuesday and also awarded 54 new exploration blocks in a mature area licencing round, oil minister Tord Lien said on Tuesday.

Norway will offer 57 new blocks in the licencing round, including 54 in the Arctic Barents Sea while another 54 blocks, mostly in the North Sea have been awarded to energy companies.

The biggest winners in the mature areas licencing round include Statoil which will operate 8 blocks and Lundin , which will operate 5. Others to win operatorships include Total (5), Tullow (5), Det norske (3), Wintershall (3), and E.ON (3). (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)