OSLO, Sept 17 Germany's VNG has made only a small oil discovery in the highly anticipated Boomerang prospect, Norway's Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

The first of two wells drilled contained 2-5 million standard cubic meters of oil, corresponding to between 12.6-31.5 million barrels, while a second well was dry, the NPD added.

"The licensees will consider the discovery in conjunction with other nearby discoveries as regards a possible future development," it said.

Boomerang is close to the previous Pil and Bue finds.

The partners in the discovery, which lie in production license 586, are operator VNG and Norway's Spike Exploration with a 30 percent stake each, London-listed Faroe Petroleum with 25 percent and PURE E&P with 15 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)