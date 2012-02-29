OSLO Feb 29 Norway's known oil and gas resources have surged on the back of big recent finds, especially the giant Johan Sverdrup field, official estimates showed on Wednesday.

For the first time in years new reserves more than offset the amount of oil and gas extracted, creating a reserve replacement rate of 117 percent, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in its 2011 resource accounts.

Total recoverable resources left on Norway's continental shelf increased by 4 percent in the year to an estimated 46.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (o.e.), the directorate said.

That includes 1.76 billion barrels of oil estimated for the Sverdrup field, found jointly by Norway's Statoil and Sweden's Lundin Petroleum. The North Sea field was proved in 2010 and became better understood in 2011.

The directorate's new numbers also include oil estimated at 241.5 million barrels for Statoil's Skrugard field in the Barents, one of 22 discoveries in 2011.

"I think we can call it a good year," said Marit Arnesen, the directorate economist who pulled the numbers together.

Most of the data were released in different form last month.

(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)