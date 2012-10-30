OSLO Oct 30 Norway needs to double or even triple oil and gas production well drilling to improve recovery rates, holding firm Petoro, which manages the state's interest in petroleum production, said on Tuesday.

Petoro said that about 1,000 new production wells are needed in the fields where the state has a direct interest and the current facilities are not sufficient for this, the company said in a statement.

"This is a substantially larger number of (wells) than we've previously imagined to be necessary," Petoro Chief Executive Kjell Pedersen said. "The drilling rate must radically improve - far beyond the level possible with existing drilling facilities on the fields."

Petoro estimated that increasing the annual drilling rate from two to four production wells could yield up to 140 million barrels of oil equivalent over the next 30 years.

Many of these 1,000 wells have already been included in the plans of the fields' operators, but it could take until 2060-2070 to complete them, far beyond the expected field lifetime, the company's spokesman said.

"We need to drill more wells per year, to double or to triple the current rate," Sveinung Sletten, the spokesman for Petoro, told Reuters.

It added that a new platform at the Snorre field, operated by Statoil, would allow for faster drilling, higher recovery rates and would let the firm to target smaller volumes of oil.

Petoro holds minority stakes in most production fields on behalf of the government. The firm is the country's second biggest producer after Statoil with daily production of 1.09 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter.

Gas production from these holdings rose by 21 per cent, while output of oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) declined by just 0.8 per cent during the first nine-months of 2012, compared to a year-ago results, Petoro said.

"The good news is that we see oil production flattening out after years of decline," Pedersen said.

Norwegian oil production declined by about 50 percent from 2001 levels due to mature field depletion, while gas production has been on the rise. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)