* Encounters 30 metre oil column, of which 20 good quality
* Statoil plans 1-3 more wells on field this year
* Field earlier estimated to hold up to 3.3 bln barrels oil
OSLO, Jan 3 A new test on the giant Johan
Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea encountered a large, good
quality oil column, which reduces the downside risk for the
find, analysts said on Thursday.
A well drilled at the site found a 30-metre oil column, of
which about 20 metres were of very good quality, Statoil
said, indicating a likely boost for the bottom estimate
on the find.
Johan Sverdrup, the biggest oil discovery in 2010, has so
far been estimated to contain between 1.7 billion and 3.3
billion barrels of oil, with Statoil's license in the find seen
holding 900 million to 1.5 billion barrels.
"When they say that this confirms what they believed, we
interpret that to mean that the lower end of the range will
rise. Implicitly it lifts the mid-point," SEB Enskilda analyst
Lars-Henrik Roeren said.
"So just doing the math, that would lift the bottom of the
range (for the Statoil-operated part of the field) to 1.1
billion barrels, lifting the mid-point to 1.3 billion barrels,"
he added.
Johan Sverdrup spreads over two licenses, with Statoil and
Sweden's Lundin Petroleum operating the two halves.
The discovery was a huge surprise in 2010, given that most
big energy firms had written off the area as depleted. It
revived exploration interest in both the British and Norwegian
sides of the North Sea.
Statoil said it planned to drill one to three more wells on
its half of Johan Sverdrup and would release a new reserve
estimate by the fourth quarter, delayed from earlier plans for a
new estimate in the first half.
"We see a need for more work on the appraisal data we
collected. We will release a new resource estimate by Q4 at the
latest, when we present the concept decision," Statoil spokesman
Ola Anders Skauby said.
Lundin earlier said it expected to provide an update in
early 2013. The company could not be reached for comment on
Thursday.
In the license operated by Statoil, state-holding firm
Petoro holds a 30 percent stake, Norwegian minnow Det norske
20 percent, Lundin 10 percent and Statoil itself 40
percent.
In the other license, Statoil and Lundin both hold 40
percent and Denmark's Maersk has 20 percent.