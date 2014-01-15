* Oil, gas output seen stagnating this year
* Investment growth coming to a halt
* Big increase in Arctic resource estimate
By Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER, Norway, Jan 15 Norway cut it oil and
gas production forecasts on Wednesday and warned that rising
costs are thwarting investment even as resource estimates rise
on more Arctic riches.
The world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western
Europe's top gas supplier cut its forecasts on capacity
constraints, a big slowdown in investment and project delays.
It also warned that new developments are at risk.
"The biggest challenge is that costs have increased," said
Bente Nyland, director of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
(NPD).
"Higher costs have already led to some projects being
delayed ...and higher costs and uncertain future oil and gas
prices is a significant challenge."
Energy firms around the world delayed or cancelled big
projects last year, trying to rein in capital spending and save
cash for dividends after a decade-long boom in investment.
Norway's state-controlled Statoil last year delayed
development of the $15.5 billion Johan Castberg oil field in the
Barents and $7 billion Bressay field in the U.K. North Sea,
citing rising costs, among other factors.
For 2014, the NPD cut its oil production forecast to 1.46
million barrels per day (bpd), in line with last year, but below
a previous 1.52 million bpd forecast. It also sees steady gas
production after earlier predicting a rise.
It also lowered its investment forecasts, predicting just 2
percent growth over the next two years before a decline.
INCREASED M&A?
"If oil and gas prices fall and costs remain stable or rise,
this will have an impact on decisions to start up new projects,
and will entail lower investments than included in the
forecasts," the NPD added.
To improve efficiency, mergers and acquisitions activity may
increase, Nyland said.
"There are a lot of companies on the shelf. We have said
earlier that this kind of restructuring is possible to happen,
particularly now when you see the capital strains and you need
the capital to fulfil your obligations," Nyland told Reuters.
"That might be tough for some of the smaller companies with
no production or income," she added.
"It's very obvious that costs are a major challenge," said
Thina Saltvedt, an oil analyst in Nordea Markets.
"Investments will slow down and the scale of investments
will be significantly lower."
Even as investment growth slows, the NPD sharply increased
its total undiscovered resource estimate to 18.5 billion barrels
of oil equivalents (boe) from a previous estimate for 16.3
billion with much of the rise coming in Arctic waters.
That number can grow further, the NPD said.
"When new areas are opened, the amount of resources ...can
increase," Nyland said.
Oil and gas resources in the Arctic Barents Sea are seen at
8 billion boe, 33 percent more than earlier, following a string
of recent discoveries. The resource estimate for the Norwegian
Sea was increased by 9 percent to 5.3 billion boe.
The NPD expects energy firms to drill 50 wells this year, up
from 47 last year, with over a fifth set for the Barents Sea.
Norway's top oil producers include Statoil, Shell
, BP, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil
.