(Adds energy minister's quote, background)
OSLO, Sept 9 A total of 43 oil firms have asked
for drilling permits in Norway's annual licensing round in
so-called mature areas of its continental shelf, down from 47
last year, the country's Oil and Energy Ministry said on
Wednesday.
Statoil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were among the applicants, it added.
Norway, western Europe's biggest energy producer, regularly
offers blocks that were either handed back or not taken in
previous rounds as technological advances and nearby discoveries
improve exploration prospects over time.
Plunging crude prices have led to a sharp decline in
investments by oil firms on Norway's continental shelf this
year, leading to higher unemployment and concerns that the
country's most important industry will continue to contract.
"Giving extensive and predictable access to attractive
exploration acreage is among the most important things the
government can do to sustain a high, long-term activity level in
the industry," Energy Minister Tord Lien said in a statement.
Unlike many other oil and gas producers, Norway hands out
licences for free and subsidizes both exploration and
development costs before imposing a 78 percent tax on
production.
Among the new blocks included in the 2015 mature round are
acreage near Statoil's Aasta Hansteen gas field, Lundin
Petroleum's Alta and Gohta finds and blocks near the
smaller Pil and Bue discoveries, the ministry has said.
Mature areas licensing rounds have led to a plethora of
discoveries in recent years and even part of the giant Johan
Sverdrup field, with up to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalents
was found through such an award.
The government is expected to decide on the allocation of
resources in early 2016.
Norway is also conducting a separate licensing round for
frontier areas with a focus on Arctic areas and expects
applications until Dec. 2.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle and Susan
Thomas)