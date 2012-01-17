* 42 oil firms awarded license stakes or operatorships
* Small, medium oil firms get bulk of licenses
* Modest participation by the super majors
* Giant N.Sea oil discovery renamed Johan Sverdrup
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 17 Some 60 blocks
or partial blocks were distributed in Norway's latest licensing
round for mature offshore areas, where a giant oil discovery was
made in 2011, as Norway aims to boost its declining oil output
with more exploration.
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter despite
declining oil output, has seen its oil prospects rejuvenated
recently with several discoveries, including a giant one called
Aldous/Avaldsnes in a well-explored area of the North Sea.
The country's oil ministry will offer participation in
production licenses to 42 oil companies, 27 of which will get
operatorships, it said on Tuesday, including several in the
geological formation where Aldous/Avaldsnes was found.
Sixty-two blocks or partial blocks were originally put on
offer, with 56 in the Norwegian Sea and six in the North Sea,
the oil and energy ministry previously said. Fifty licenses were
awarded last year.
Most of the awards went to small and medium oil firms, such
as Germany's Wintershall, Britain's BG or
France's GDF Suez, which Norwegian authorities have
sought to attract in recent years to boost the diversity of
players and increase exploration activity.
The biggest oil firms to get operatorships in licenses are
France's Total with five and Norway's Statoil
with eight - the latter getting the most operatorships, ahead of
Total and Sweden's Lundin with four.
Participation by the biggest oil majors was modest.
ExxonMobil was offered two license stakes,
ConocoPhillips one and Royal Dutch Shell one.
"(This round) is the most extensive licensing round ever
undertaken on the Norwegian continental shelf, in terms of both
the number of companies and the number of production licenses
awarded," oil minister Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.
Oil companies, including Statoil, Det norske and
Lundin, appeared broadly pleased with the awards, with Statoil
getting several licenses in the area where it made its giant oil
discovery together with Lundin.
The oil ministry renamed that discovery, whose full name is
Aldous Major South/Avaldsnes, on Tuesday 'Johan Sverdrup' after
a 19th-century Norwegian prime minister to reflect that "the
Norwegian petroleum adventure is the property of all
Norwegians".
Aldous Major South was originally named by a Statoil
geologist who was a fan of the British writer Aldous Huxley,
best known for his book Brave New World. Avaldsnes is a port in
western Norway.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, editing by Jane Baird)