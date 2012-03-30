* Frontier round to include 86 blocks, mostly in Arctic
* Mature area round also focuses on Arctic Barents
OSLO, March 30 Norway pushed ahead with its
offshore oil and gas exploration licensing rounds on Friday,
focusing on its increasingly vital Arctic region and sharply
cutting offerings in the North and Norwegian Seas, the oil
ministry said.
Norway, the world's eighth largest oil exporter said Arctic
region blocks dominated its licensing for both mature and
frontier areas while the number of North Sea areas would be
sharply reduced.
"The proposal I am submitting for consultation is based on
the companies' nominations and indicate very clearly that the
petroleum industry is moving north," Oil Minister Ola Borten Moe
said in a statement.
Its licensing round for frontier areas is set to include 86
blocks, of which 72 are in the Arctic Barents Sea and 14 are in
the Norwegian Sea.
Its separate licensing round for mature areas will include
48 blocks or partial blocks, with 33 of them in the Barents Sea,
12 in the Norwegian Sea and two in the North Sea.
The mature area round represents a major turnaround for the
sector as a year earlier the government awarded 34 North Sea
licenses while only four were in the Arctic Barents Sea.
Most of the blocks are near current operations, allowing
energy firms to tie in new discoveries into existing
infrastructure, the ministry said.
"Discoveries can be tied in to existing infrastructure and
there may also be a potential for independent developments,"
Borten Moe said.
"The result is extended lifetimes for existing
infrastructure and production from new discoveries, in other
words a win-win situation," Borten Moe added.
Norway's Arctic has become increasingly attractive after
several major discoveries in the region.
Last year's big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis
oilfields, are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million
barrels of oil equivalent, confirming the region's high
potential.
A landmark deal with Russia which settled a decades-long
border dispute also removed a key uncertainty factor, improving
the region's attractiveness.
The new Arctic blocks allow for exploration around Statoil's
Snoehvit field and Eni's Goliat field while
the North Sea blocks provide new, "interesting" areas near the
Gjoea field, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by James Jukwey)