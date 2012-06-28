(Add details, quotes)
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 28 Norwegian oil workers are prepared
to strike for weeks to win their demands regarding pensions, the
biggest union said on Thursday.
The strike, which started on Sunday, has now cut production
by about 290,000 barrels of oil per day, or nearly a fifth of
Norway's capacity, and up from 240,000 bpd earlier this week, a
top union official said.
Oil traders said loadings from the world's eighth-largest
oil exporter have so far remained unaffected.
"According to our estimates, we are affecting 290,000 bpd.
It is quite hard," said Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi
labor union, which represents more than half out of 7,000
offshore workers in Norway.
"Last time, in 2002, the strike took four and half weeks...
I don't know if we should escalate the strike or not. It would
depend on if we are causing enough pain," he said.
"We should see tomorrow whether this is enough. I think it
(the strike) will take some time, but they (employers) will come
back to us at the end," he added.
A spokesman for the Norwegian oil firm Statoil said
in a text message the company still estimated affected
production at 230,000-250,000 bpd.
Union workers are due to meet on Friday to debate an
escalation, that could lead to cuts in the country's so far
unaffected exports.
Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and
the right to retire at 62, but the Norwegian oil industry
association (OLF) has refused to negotiate
pensions.
Unions said the strike would end if state-controlled Statoil
agreed to continue existing pension arrangements.
The government has the authority to step in to force a
settlement because the sector accounts for a fifth of the Nordic
nation's gross domestic product and nearly half of its exports.
But it has so far said it will not intervene, raising the
risk of a protracted strike.
Statoil said it had to shut down the Huldra, Veslefrikk and
Brage fields because the strike affected transport of oil via
its Oseberg Field Centre. The strike also targeted Statoil's
Heidrun field, and BP's Skarv field, which has not yet
started producing.
Oil companies could declare a lockout to halt all production
on the Norwegian continental shelf and force the government to
take action.
Four days notice is needed for both the strike escalation or
the lockout, which means that it could be a week before any
additional production cuts take place.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)