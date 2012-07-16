By Vegard Botterli
| OSLO, July 16
OSLO, July 16 Norway's oil and gas industry,
which just emerged from a strike that had cut oil production by
13 percent, risks fresh disruption to drilling and output in the
coming months if a new round of pay and pension talks fails,
union leaders said.
The Norwegian government on July 9 forced an end to a 16-day
strike by offshore production workers after companies threatened
to shut down all output in a move that would have cut off
Norway's top source of tax revenues.
The new round of negotiations affects more than 4,000
managers, administrative staff and service workers, some of whom
are vital to operations of pipelines and other infrastructure
for the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and Europe's
second-largest gas exporter.
Many of these employees are demanding the right to
retirement at 62 on a full pension, just as offshore workers
did, while the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) has
refused to even discuss the issue.
Top producer Statoil triggered the conflict when it
withdrew an existing retirement plan, arguing that employees
should work beyond 62 years of age before earning a full
pension, while keeping it unchanged for top management.
"If there is a conflict between us and the industry
regarding administrative staff onshore or offshore, we could in
principle arrive at exactly the same situation as we saw during
the oil workers' strike," Industri Energi union leader Leif
Sande told Reuters.
"For instance, if we launch a strike at the Sture terminal,
it would cut off the Oseberg field," he added.
Oseberg is part of the North Sea dated Brent benchmark used
as the basis for many of the world's trades and feeds oil to the
Sture export facility.
SAFE union leader Hilde Marit Rysst, who represents onshore
workers at a string of plants such as Statoil's Snoehvit LNG
facility and the Sture crude export terminal, said her members
were hoping to reach a deal and avoid a strike.
"But if these negotiations end in conflict, we can take out
very few workers and still cause extreme consequences," Rysst
said.
The employers also fear that the forthcoming round of talks
could lead to conflict.
"I think these negotiations are going to be uphill," OLF
chief negotiator Jan Hodneland at the OLF said. "It might be
difficult."
In addition to oil company workers, there will be separate
talks on behalf of employees of service firms that provide
exploration drilling and other tasks that production companies
choose to outsource. These talks will be over wages and will not
include the pension issue.
Any action by these workers could idle expensive equipment
such as drilling rigs and potentially delay the start of future
production of oil and gas but would not directly hit current
output.
"A strike here could go on for a long time before any
production stops," Sande of Industri Energi said.
STRONG ECONOMY LIFTS CONFIDENCE
The main negotiations are expected to take place in August
or September. In a related move, however, Sande's union warned
on Friday that 159 employees of service contractor KCA Deutag
could go on strike from July 27, affecting drilling operations
at Exxon Mobil's Ringhorne field and Statoil's
Kvitebjoern.
Norway produces 2 million barrels per day of oil, natural
gas liquids and condensate, while its natural gas operations
pump 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to
the OLF.
The country's strong growth and unemployment of just 3
percent has given workers the confidence to set high demands,
said Gudmund Hernes, a former Labour government minister and now
a professor at the Fafo Institute for Labour and Social
Research.
"The economy is very healthy and we have low unemployment,
making the workers' positions stronger than if they had to
compete for jobs like they have to in some European countries,
where unemployment may be as high as 20 percent," Hernes said.
"In the case of the oil strike, managers decided to cut
workers' pensions while keeping their own. This is a main reason
why this strike became so serious. In Norway this will not work
in the long run," he added.
While the strike that began in June cut oil output by 13
percent and natural gas by 4 percent, the government didn't
intervene until all output was at risk.
The government has the right to end strikes if it believes
safety or vital national interests are at stake, though there is
an ongoing debate regarding where the legitimate point of
intervention lies.
Under Norway's highly regulated labour relations, the
production workers that were on strike in June and July will
have their demands settled by a neutral commission and are
banned from striking for two years.
(Writing by Vegard Botterli and Terje Solsvik, editing by Jane
Baird)