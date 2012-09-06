(Adds detail, analyst)
* Sees 2012 growth at 3.6 pct vs 3.2 pct previous forecast
* Mainland economy seen growing 3.1 pct vs 2.8 pct
* Sees economy growing through next four years
* Capacity constraints may impact oil investments
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Sept 6 Norway expects record investment in
its oil and gas sector next year as energy firms capitalise on a
boom in the sector, further lifting economic growth in one of
Europe's best-performing economies, Statistics Norway predicted
on Thursday.
Oil and gas investments are set to hit 204 billion crowns
($35.1 billion) in 2013, beating the record of 185 billion
likely to be set in 2012, and could go even higher as the figure
does not include projects which are anticipated but not yet
approved.
The agency also raised its forecast for economic growth in
Norway's mainland, or excluding the oil and gas sector which
makes up a fifth of the economy, to 3.6 percent for this year
from a previous forecast of 3.2 percent made in June,
underscoring Norway's resilience even as other parts of Europe
sink back into recession.
For next year, the mainland economy in Norway - the world's
eighth-biggest oil exporter and Europe's second-biggest gas
supplier - is seen expanding by 3.1 percent, a pickup from a
previous forecast of 2.8 percent.
"The upturn in the Norwegian economy that started in spring
2011 is expected to continue for at least another four years,"
Statistics Norway said in a statement which identified high
growth in the energy sector and low interest rates as key
drivers of growth.
Investment in the oil and gas industries soared in recent
years as high oil prices and an exploration cost-sharing scheme
with the government attracted energy firms to both mature areas
in the North Sea and the frontier areas of the Arctic Barents
sea.
In 2011 the country produced around 2 million barrels of oil
and natural gas liquids per day, and over 100 billion cubic
meters of gas.
Oil production has been on steady decline since its peak in
2000 but gas output has been rising and overall oil and gas
production is seen steady over the next several years.
MAJOR DISCOVERIES
A string of major discoveries, including the giant Johan
Sverdrup field, last year's biggest find anywhere, has also
given the country's energy sector a new lease on life and the
upcoming licensing round is expected to attract back some of the
world's biggest explorers.
The oil investment boom has fuelled economic growth, keeping
Norway isolated from economic troubles on the continent. The
economy grew by an annual 5 percent in the second quarter, the
fastest rate in Europe, while unemployment is 3 percent.
Other contrasts with elsewhere in Europe abound.
As oil revenues remain high, the budget is in surplus, the
country has no debt and Norway even saved up $600 billion in a
wealth fund, or about $120,000 for each of the country's 5
million residents.
The stable state finances and a large public sector are also
insulating much of Norway's non-oil related sectors from
Europe's plight.
However the agency also conceded there were possible
negative factors in prospect.
Economic growth may be so fast and the energy sector could
experience further price inflation and capacity constraints, as
the global oil sector struggles to find enough rigs, equipment
and people to meet surging demand.
"Some of the investments have been pushed into next year,
which is part of the higher estimate for 2013, so this is
probably due primarily to limitations in capacity among
suppliers," DNB Markets senior analyst Kyrre Aamdal said.
Oil workers in Norway are the best paid in the world,
earning $180,000 a year on average, and some oil companies are
worried that wage growth is eroding the country's
competitiveness.
"Investments keep going up and oil prices are high," said
Thina Saltvedt, an analyst at Nordea Markets. "But costs are
also high and rising, so the real rise in investment is most
likely not as high.
"When prices are high and one has the opportunity to invest,
then getting enough workers becomes a problem, especially in
Norway."
(Additional reporting by Vegard Botterli and Joachim Dagenborg;
Editing by David Holmes)