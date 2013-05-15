OSLO, May 15 Norway's oil production remained
below forecasts in April as several fields struggled with
production issues, while gas output exceeded expectations after
outages were resolved, the petroleum directorate said on
Wednesday.
Norway, the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter, produced
1.50 million barrels of oil per day in April, up from 1.45
million a month earlier, but short of the government's forecast
of 1.52 million.
Output was hit as fields like BP's Skarv and Valhall
and Statoil's Oseberg suffered technical issues, the
petroleum directorate (NPD) said in a statement.
For the first four months of the year, oil output was 1.2
percent below target, however, performance is expected improve
as most of the technical issues have been resolved.
Gas production, meanwhile, beat forecasts by over 10 percent
as Norway resolved several gas outages, the NPD said.
Norway, Western Europe's biggest gas supplier, sold 9.1
billion cubic metres of gas in April, down from 9.5 billion in
March, but well above the 8.2 billion target.
Oil production is expected to rise in May, before a summer
dip due to regular maintenance, while gas production is expected
to fall steadily over the coming months due to weak demand in
the low season.