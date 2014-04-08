STAVANGER, Norway, April 8 Norway is growing
increasingly intolerant of delays and cost overruns at offshore
oil projects and plans to keep a closer eye on operators,
intervening when necessary, the head of the oil directorate
said.
A growing number of inexperienced firms are working on
projects, which is a big risk for the government because it
offers big development subsidies, regulator Bente Nyland said on
Tuesday.
As a result, the directorate will start to get involved
earlier and stay involved throughout, she said.
"This regulatory tightening is a signal that we're watching
you," Nyland told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"With the tax regime, the state is a big risk taker ... so we
need to have better control."
The entire global oil sector has suffered from cost
increases, but Norway has fared worse than most. Nyland earlier
estimated that the per unit development and production cost in
Norway has risen by 10 times over the past 10 years.
Last year the government commissioned a report to find out
why so many projects were delayed. It also cut both the amount
and the time limit for cost write-offs.
"First and foremost the well costs must be reduced," Nyland
said. "We believe that much better preparation is needed. Do
your homework better."
"We may go in earlier and point out when a project takes a
wrong turn ... and ask for mitigating measures."
Nyland said that 16 of the 22 oil firms working on
developing new projects are considered to have minimal
experience on the Norwegian continental shelf.
To mitigate risk, the oil directorate may ask for more
mature development plans, prequalification of contractors and
detail on contracting strategy. It will also keep close watch on
development plans and require operators to improve their
monitoring, which has slipped as more work is outsourced to
contractors.
Statoil is Norway's biggest oil producer, and most
global majors are also present. But tax credits and outright
subsidies on exploration and development have also attracted a
string of smaller players in recent years.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi;
editing by Jane Baird)