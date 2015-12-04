(Adds comments by minister, applicants, background)
OSLO Dec 4 Norway has received applications
from 26 oil firms seeking drilling permissions in a licensing
round set to move the search for hydrocarbons closer to its
border with Russia, the country's Oil and Energy Ministry said
on Friday.
Competition for many of the blocks had been fierce, the
ministry said, not least in the previously unexplored eastern
part of the Barents Sea where Norway settled a 40-year border
dispute with Russia in 2010.
Around 55 percent of the oil and gas resources on the
Norwegian continental shelf are yet to be produced, and of that
40 percent lie in the Barents Sea, according to an estimate by
the country's petroleum directorate.
"It bodes well for the future of petroleum activity in the
north that a wide diversity of companies compete for new acreage
in the Barents Sea," Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien said in a
statement. The ministry declined further comment on which areas
had been most popular.
Applicants in the so-called 23rd round, which is mostly
focused on the Arctic Barents Sea, include Statoil,
Shell, Lundin Petroleum, BP and
Chevron among others.
Majors who did not apply include ExxonMobil and
Total
Russian companies like Lukoil and DEA, owned by
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment fund LetterOne,
also applied. The list included two newcomers to the Norwegian
continental shelf - Japan's Inpex and Kuwait Foreign
Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec).
Norway had invited oil firms to apply for stakes in 57
blocks in previously unexplored areas. Awards are expected in
the first half of next year, and drilling could start in 2017,
the ministry said.
The Barents Sea is considered a costly area to develop due
partly to the lack of infrastructure. Statoil this year delayed
a final investment decision on its Arctic Castberg field, one of
the world's northernmost oil finds, to cut costs.
Statoil's Snoehvit gas field, in the Barents Sea, is so far
Norway's only Arctic offshore field in production. The first oil
field is expected to be Eni's Goliat field which is due
to start producing oil before the end of 2015. The field was
originally scheduled to start in November 2013, but has been
delayed several times since. ENI did not apply in the new
licensing round.
While Norway frequently hands out additional acreage for
drilling, the latest round was the first since 1994 to move into
a new geographical area.
