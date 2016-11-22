(Adds detail)
OSLO Nov 22 Lundin Petroleum has
found additional oil and gas in the Norwegian Arctic, the
Swedish company and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on
Tuesday, lifting the company's shares.
The find is located some 60 km (37 miles) from Lundin's Alta
find, which the company estimates could contain up to 400
million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), and 20 km from the
Johan Castberg discovery which contains up to 600 million
barrels of oil.
"The total gross resource estimate for the Neiden discovery
is between 25 and 60 million (BOE)," Lundin Petroleum said in a
statement.
Shares in Lundin were up 4.46 percent at 0709 GMT, making it
the best performing stock in the European oil and gas index
.
"Although a discovery is positive, the preliminary volumes
estimate ... was significantly below the pre-drill estimate of
204 million barrels," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen, who
holds a Reduce recommendation on the stock, wrote in a note to
clients.
Oil companies such as Statoil and Lundin have great
hopes that the Norwegian Arctic, which is much less explored
than the North Sea, could contain significant new oil and gas
resources.
Others are less enthusiastic, however, with Royal Dutch
Shell, Total and Eni not
participating in the latest oil licensing round organised by
Norway, which focused on the Arctic.
The only find in production in the Arctic Barents Sea is
Eni's Goliat, but others are in development, such as
Statoil's Johan Castberg field.
Lundin operates the well at the Neiden discovery and has a
40 percent stake. Its partners are Japan's Idemitsu and
DEA, the oil firm controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman, each hold 30 percent stakes.
Lundin will next drill a prospect called Filicudi, also
located in the Barents Sea, which the firm estimates could
contain up to 258 million BOE.
