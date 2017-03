SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 15 Norway awarded 51 oil and gas production licenses in a mature area licensing round, the country's oil minister said on Tuesday, attracting record interest from firms spurred on by high oil prices and renewed exploration prospects.

Some 40 companies were awarded stakes, of which 23 were offered operatorships in licenses. Some of the biggest companies awarded operatorships include Royal Dutch Shell and Total, as well as Norway's Statoil