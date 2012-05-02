OSLO May 2 Norway's oil ministry has sent its proposal to include 86 blocks in its 22nd oil and gas exploration licensing round for public consultation, the Petroleum Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this year the government said it aimed to include 86 blocks in its licensing round for frontier areas, with 72 of them in the Arctic Barents Sea.

Such consultations are set part of Norwegian oil and gas exploration.

The ministry is accepting comments on the proposal until May 11, it added. (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)