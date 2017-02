OSLO Jan 23 Norway's Arctic offshore region is attracting record interest from oil companies, the Nordic country's oil ministry said on Monday after 37 firms nominated 228 blocks or partial blocks for oil exploration, of which 181 were situated in the far north.

ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and Statoil were among the companies that presented bids for the country's 22nd licensing round. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)