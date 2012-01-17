SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 17 Some 60 blocks or partial blocks were distributed in Norway's latest licensing round for mature offshore areas, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Sixty-two blocks or partial blocks were originally put on on offer, with 56 in the Norwegian Sea and six in the North Sea, the ministry previously said.

Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second-largest for gas, has seen its oil prospects rejuvenated over the past year with a slew of discoveries, including a giant one in the North Sea called Aldous/Avaldsnes.

The biggest oil companies to get operatorships in licenses are France's Total, with five, and Statoil, with eight. Oil majors that won participations in licenses, include ExxonMobil with two and ConocoPhillips with one. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen)