OSLO, Sept 9 A total of 43 oil firms have asked for drilling permits in Norway's annual round of license awards in so-called mature areas of its continental shelf, down from 47 last year, the country's Oil and Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Statoil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the applicants, it added.

The government is expected to decide on the allocation of resources in early 2016. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)