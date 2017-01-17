SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 17 Norway's oil ministry awarded 56 offshore exploration licences on Tuesday in a bid to lift output from acreage located near existing oil and gas fields.

A total of 29 companies won stakes in the annual award of acreage in so-called mature areas, or areas already opened for exploration, that aims to ensure maximum utilisation of past investments in platforms, pipes and other infrastructure.

A year ago, the ministry awarded 56 exploration licenses to 36 companies in a similar round of awards. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)