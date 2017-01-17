SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 17 Norway's oil ministry
awarded 56 offshore exploration licences on Tuesday in a bid to
lift output from acreage located near existing oil and gas
fields.
A total of 29 companies won stakes in the annual award of
acreage in so-called mature areas, or areas already opened for
exploration, that aims to ensure maximum utilisation of past
investments in platforms, pipes and other infrastructure.
A year ago, the ministry awarded 56 exploration licenses to
36 companies in a similar round of awards.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Joachim Dagenborg, editing
by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)