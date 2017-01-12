STAVANGER, Norway Jan 12 Norway's oil and gas output will be higher than previously expected in 2017 and 2018 following above-forecast output last year, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) predicted on Thursday.

At the same time the regulator cut its forecast for the industry's investments in 2017 and said it would continue to decline in 2018 before a predicted rebound the following year.

