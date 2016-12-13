PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO Dec 13 Norway will launch its 2017 licensing round for so-called mature areas on Tuesday, allowing oil and gas firms access to up to 87 new offshore exploration blocks, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tord Lien told news agency NTB.
Final awards of acreage, which depend among other things on the level of interest from oil companies, is expected to take place in January 2018, NTB said.
Also known as licensing of pre-defined areas, the mature round aims to award new acreage close to existing developments, allowing companies to tap in to any discoveries through infrastructure that is already in place.
A total of 33 firms applied for acreage in the corresponding 2016 round, including Statoil, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Aker BP and Lundin Petroleum . (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.