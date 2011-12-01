* 2012 investment seen at a record $32 billion
* Lack of available rigs could contrain exploration
* Aldous/Avaldsnes to boost investment in second part of
this decade
(Adds detail, analyst)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Dec 1 Norway's oil and gas sector
investments could hit a record in 2012 as companies take
advantage of high oil prices and upgrade ageing infrastructure
but the lack of rig availability could contrain exploration,
Statistics Norway said.
Investment spending could hit 184.6 billion crowns ($32.00
billion) in 2012, an increase of 7 percent from a September
estimate and well above the 175 billion crown projection by the
Norwegian Oil Industry Association, an industry lobby.
"There are at least 25 major projects in the next 5 to 6
years, so investment is pretty high, maybe even extremely high,"
said Magnus Smistad, an oil sector analyst at brokerage
Fondsfinans said.
Norway, the world's seventh-largest oil exporter and the
second largest natural gas exporter, generates a fifth of its
GDP and half of its exports from its oil and gas sector.
Oil output has been falling steadily for years but
investments have been high as companies upgrade ageing
infrastructure to increase recovery rates, taking advantage of
high oil prices.
"The combination of persistent high crude oil prices and
many mature fields on the Norwegian Shelf forms the backdrop for
the expected high investment level in 2012," Statistics Norway
said in a statement.
"Production in many fields is falling, and many platforms
are old. These facts necessitate upgrading on a large scale," it
added.
But the agency warned that exploration activity could be
constrained going forward as a shortage of rigs restricts
exploration plans.
"This is definitely an issue because you see a lot of delays
and the lack of rigs that meet the North Sea requirements could
cause further delays," Smistad added.
"But this is a side issue really, we're talking about delays
of a quarter or so," he added.
Still, exploration investments is seen rising to 32.4
billion crowns next year, an 11 percent increase from 2011, the
statistics agency added.
The data indicate that exploration investments in the area
have nearly doubled since 2007.
The Norwegian Oil Industry Association earlier this month
predicted that investments in the sector would rise through
2014, before a drop.
However, the giant Aldous/Avaldsnes discovery, possibly the
third-biggest find ever made off Norway, could push up
investment expenditure beyond 2016, experts said earlier.
Smistad estimated development costs at the field at 60
billion crown, a figure large enough to make a noticeable impact
on the overall investment spending.
Test drilling in the Aldous Major South field showed it
contains 900 million to 1.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil
equivalent, above the earlier 400 million to 800 million barrel
estimate, Statoil, the field's operator said.
Exploration could get another boost later this decade as
Norway prepares to unlock offshore Arctic oil and gas resources
and open the area up for exploration.
($1 = 5.7686 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by William Hardy)