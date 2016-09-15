OSLO, Sept 15 Norway's Labour Court on Thursday
approved a wage agreement signed by a small group of oil workers
and their employers, a party involved in the dispute said,
handing a legal loss to a larger trade union that had called for
better terms.
Trade union SAFE in July agreed a settlement for 600 members
working at subcontractors to the oil industry, but the competing
Industri Energi union took the case to court, saying it violated
a previously signed clause that said the unions had to agree.
The verdict comes just days before Industri Energi starts
its own wage negotiations, which hold the potential to trigger a
strike that could hit output from Norway, western Europe's top
producer of oil and gas.
"The Industri Energi union was not successful in the dispute
it filed against the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association," the
association, which represents employers in the oil sector, said
in a statement.
"The Labour Court has unanimously decided that the Norwegian
Oil and Gas Association did not violate wage rules when it
concluded a deal with the SAFE union earlier this summer."
The Labour Court declined to comment. Industri Energi was
not immediately available for comment.
Because of the dispute, Industri Energi's own negotiations
with oil-services employers, affecting more than 6,000 workers,
were postponed. The union said it would refuse to let the
outcome of the SAFE deal influence its eventual negotiations.
Industri Energi is scheduled to negotiate with the Norwegian
Oil and Gas Association on Sept. 20, Norway's state-appointed
mediator announced earlier.
Industri Energi has said it will demand a better deal, in
terms of pay and other conditions, than the one signed by SAFE,
and would otherwise launch a strike.
In the case of industrial action, 335 union members would go
on strike in the initial phase, which could later be escalated
on a few days' notice.
Companies that could be directly affected include
Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton
, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford,
Oceaneering and IKM Oiltools, which are subcontractors
to oil firms in Norway, including Statoil.
Industri Energi leader Leif Sande in July told Reuters that
a strike may hit output.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by
Camilla Knudsen and Dale Hudson)