OSLO Feb 4 Norway's new government may unveil measures early next year to cut cost inflation in the country's oil and gas sector after rising prices forced firms in 2013 to suspend or delay a string of projects, the oil and energy minister said.

Costs in Norway's oil sector roughly doubled between 2005 and 2012 which, together with lower oil prices and a tax hike last year, has made the development of several oilfields a less attractive proposition for energy companies.

"We must stop the increase in cost levels, which is a challenging task in itself, and we have to see if we can decrease them," Tord Lien, who became oil and energy minister in October, told Reuters in an interview.

"I think we must take the time needed (to assess what can be done) ... maybe this can take until after Christmas, next year," he said.

Costs increased 7 percent a year on average between 2005 and 2012 due to rising rig rates, difficulty in drilling wells and higher labour costs. They are seen rising at an average 3.5 percent annually through 2018, twice Norway's overall inflation rate, according to the oil industry lobby.

Statoil has delayed some of its biggest projects, such as the $15.5 billion Johan Castberg field in the Arctic and its biggest find in decades, the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea with up to 2.9 billions barrels of oil.

Shell has also shelved the development of its Linnorm field, expected to produce some 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak.

Lien did not say what specific measures his ministry was evaluating. He has previously said the government was reviewing an oil tax increase introduced by the previous, centre-left government.

Also on the table could be a tax incentive to increase the rate of recovery of oil and gas at offshore fields.

Lien's ministry is consulting offshore field operators, suppliers, unions and government agencies to find out what measures can be introduced to reduce costs. He emphasised, however, that authorities can only do so much.

"The main responsibility to get costs down lies with the operators," said Lien, whose populist Progress Party is in a minority coalition with the centre-right Conservatives.

MORE POWER TO EUROPE?

Like his predecessor, Lien supports plans for building power interconnections between Norway and other European countries with the condition that they be profitable for Norway.

The Nordic country is in talks with Britain and Germany to build subsea electricity cables.

But the plans have been thrown into doubt after London proposed to exclude international cable operators from the capacity payment system being set up, saying they cannot guarantee supplies when needed.

Lien has been lobbying the European Union energy commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, to change the decision.

"Oettinger agrees with me," Lien said. "But what we need is a strong promise that a capacity market will not be established without interconnectors."

A negative decision would make it less profitable for Oslo to build the two 1,400-megawatt subsea cables, by 2018 to Germany and by 2020 to Britain, he said.

"To establish a capacity market without interconnectors, the business case is not very good."

Britain and Germany are interested in trading power with Norway, whose vast hydropower resources could be used to balance volatile output from renewables such as wind or solar. (Editing by Dale Hudson)