OSLO Feb 4 Norway's new government may unveil
measures early next year to cut cost inflation in the country's
oil and gas sector after rising prices forced firms in 2013 to
suspend or delay a string of projects, the oil and energy
minister said.
Costs in Norway's oil sector roughly doubled between 2005
and 2012 which, together with lower oil prices and a tax hike
last year, has made the development of several oilfields a less
attractive proposition for energy companies.
"We must stop the increase in cost levels, which is a
challenging task in itself, and we have to see if we can
decrease them," Tord Lien, who became oil and energy minister in
October, told Reuters in an interview.
"I think we must take the time needed (to assess what can be
done) ... maybe this can take until after Christmas, next year,"
he said.
Costs increased 7 percent a year on average between 2005 and
2012 due to rising rig rates, difficulty in drilling wells and
higher labour costs. They are seen rising at an average 3.5
percent annually through 2018, twice Norway's overall inflation
rate, according to the oil industry lobby.
Statoil has delayed some of its biggest projects,
such as the $15.5 billion Johan Castberg field in the Arctic and
its biggest find in decades, the Johan Sverdrup field in the
North Sea with up to 2.9 billions barrels of oil.
Shell has also shelved the development of its
Linnorm field, expected to produce some 100,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day at its peak.
Lien did not say what specific measures his ministry was
evaluating. He has previously said the government was reviewing
an oil tax increase introduced by the previous, centre-left
government.
Also on the table could be a tax incentive to increase the
rate of recovery of oil and gas at offshore fields.
Lien's ministry is consulting offshore field operators,
suppliers, unions and government agencies to find out what
measures can be introduced to reduce costs. He emphasised,
however, that authorities can only do so much.
"The main responsibility to get costs down lies with the
operators," said Lien, whose populist Progress Party is in a
minority coalition with the centre-right Conservatives.
MORE POWER TO EUROPE?
Like his predecessor, Lien supports plans for building power
interconnections between Norway and other European countries
with the condition that they be profitable for Norway.
The Nordic country is in talks with Britain and Germany to
build subsea electricity cables.
But the plans have been thrown into doubt after London
proposed to exclude international cable operators from the
capacity payment system being set up, saying they cannot
guarantee supplies when needed.
Lien has been lobbying the European Union energy
commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, to change the decision.
"Oettinger agrees with me," Lien said. "But what we need is
a strong promise that a capacity market will not be established
without interconnectors."
A negative decision would make it less profitable for Oslo
to build the two 1,400-megawatt subsea cables, by 2018 to
Germany and by 2020 to Britain, he said.
"To establish a capacity market without interconnectors, the
business case is not very good."
Britain and Germany are interested in trading power with
Norway, whose vast hydropower resources could be used to balance
volatile output from renewables such as wind or solar.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)