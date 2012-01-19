OSLO Jan 19 Private investors will need
to fund any potential investments in oil pipelines to Norway's
Arctic areas, the country's energy minister said.
"It is not the government that is going to spend money on
this infrastructure project, it is private investors," Ola
Borten Moe, Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy, told
reporters on Thursday.
"We have to find the resources first, there's no sense in
debating the strategy before (that)," he added.
Recent petroleum discoveries in the western Barents sea and
a treaty with Russia that opens part of the central Barents has
encouraged oil companies such as Statoil for
exploration in the region.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Victoria Klesty)