* Aims to keep oil and gas output steady "for decades"

* More questions must be answered before pipeline is built

* Arctic waters key plank in Norway's development plans (Adds detail, quotes)

OSLO, Jan 19 A $4.2 billion pipeline into Norway's Arctic to bring natural gas to European markets must be a funded by the private sector and the government does not intend to take a financial role, the oil minister said on Thursday.

The commercial viability of the proposed 1,000 km pipeline, which could cost about 25 billion crowns ($4.2 billion) according to pipeline operator Gassco, also needs more thought before any decision can be made, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe told reporters.

"This region will be the next oil and gas province in Norway... hopefully there is a lot more to be discovered there," Borten Moe said.

These future discoveries are a key plank in Norway's plan to keep the combined oil and gas output broadly steady "for decades to come", Borten Moe added.

"But it is not the government that is going to spend money on this infrastructure project, it is private investors," he said.

Earlier this week Gassco said a pipeline from the Barents Sea, where several major discoveries were made over the past year, could be in service in 2020 and should have a relatively large capacity to accommodate new volumes.

Before the pipeline plan can go ahead, questions regarding commercial viability have to be answered and investors must also examine whether a pipeline is a better option than liquefied natural gas (LNG), Borten Moe said.

"We have to find the resources first, there's no sense in debating the strategy before (that)," Borten Moe added.

Finding oil in the western Barents Sea had proved difficult and only a handful of exploration wells have been hits over the past 30 years.

But the recent discoveries there and a treaty with Russia that opens part of the central Barents Sea have encouraged oil companies such as Statoil to explore in the region.

Statoil now transports gas by ship from its Snoehvit field in the Barents after turning it into liquid form, a technology that allows it to sell gas to the highest bidder worldwide.

When state-owned Gassco began its study last summer, Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Store said a Barents pipeline would "strengthen the Norwegian footprint in Europe and prolong our leadership as a predictable supplier of gas." ($1 = 6.0031 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Anthony Barker)