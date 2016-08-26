OSLO Aug 26 Exports of Norwegian gas to Britain will not be affected by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Norway's oil and energy minister told Reuters.

The Nordic country is Britain's top foreign gas supplier, accounting for some 40 percent of all supplies in 2015.

"There is no reason to believe that market access for Norwegian gas exporters to Britain will be affected by Brexit. We have been a stable gas exporter and we will continue to be so," Tord Lien said in an interview.

The minister also said he saw signs of improvement in the Norwegian oil industry, which has been struggling for the past two years due to a 60-percent decline in crude prices since June 2014. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)