OSLO Jan 19 Private investors will need to fund any potential investments in oil pipelines to Norway's Arctic areas, the country's energy minister said.

"It is not the government that is going to spend money on this infrastructure project, it is private investors," Ola Borten Moe, Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy, told reporters on Thursday.

"We have to find the resources first, there's no sense in debating the strategy before (that)," he added.

Recent petroleum discoveries in the western Barents sea and a treaty with Russia that opens part of the central Barents has encouraged oil companies such as Statoil for exploration in the region.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Victoria Klesty)