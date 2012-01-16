STAVANGER, Norway Jan 16 The Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) published the following forecasts
for oil and gas production through 2016 on
Monday.
Previous forecasts were provided in January 2011.
Latest forecast Jan'10 forecast
Oil and condensate *
2012 93.8 94.0
2013 92.7 91.9
2014 90.8 89.8
2015 90.6 88.9
2016 90.2 n.a.
Natural gas liquids **
2012 17.5 16.9
2013 17.6 16.2
2014 18.3 16.9
2015 18.7 16.8
2016 18.1 n.a.
Condensate *
2012 4.3 4.2
2013 3.4 4.0
2014 2.9 3.4
2015 2.7 3.2
2016 2.4 n.a.
Natural gas ***
2012 106.7 111.0
2013 109.5 111.6
2014 111.8 111.6
2015 112.0 112.2
2016 112.1 n.a.
NOTES:
* In millions of standard cubic metres
** In millions of standard cubic metres of oil equivalent
*** In billions of standard cubic metres.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)