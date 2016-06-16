OSLO, June 16 Nearly 300 employees on oil and
gas drilling rigs off Norway could go on strike unless a wage
deal is agreed by June 22, the country's state-appointed
mediator said on Thursday.
Rowan Companies' Viking and Gorilla rigs will be
affected, one of the unions involved in the wage talks said. It
was not clear if other rigs would be affected.
The mediator said that around 3,000 workers could join a
long-term strike.
Labour disputes on drilling rigs typically halt oil and gas
exploration and drilling of new production wells at existing
fields, but do not affect current production at wells.
One of the unions, Safe, said 79 of its members working on
Rowan Companies' Viking and Gorilla rigs would go on strike if
no agreement is reached.
Unions and the rig owners are due to meet to negotiate an
annual wage deal on June 20 and have set a deadline to reach an
agreement by midnight on June 21. They have not publicly
disclosed the terms demanded.
The Viking rig currently does work for Swedish oil firm
Lundin, while the Gorilla works for oil major
ConocoPhillips, Rowan said recently.
In addition to the 79 Safe members, another 190 workers
represented by the Industri Energi union and 14 members of DSO
would be part of the first wave of a strike, the state mediator
said.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips said on Thursday that the
Gorilla rig is currently engaged in the plugging of abandoned
wells on its Ekofisk field in the North Sea, and that oil output
would be unaffected by a strike.
Lundin and Rowan were not immediately available for comment.
