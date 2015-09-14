REFILE-CVC launches sale of metering group Ista - sources
FRANKFURT, March 28 Buyout group CVC is launching the sale of German metering group Ista, a deal potentially worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), people close to the matter said.
OSLO, Sept 14 Royal Dutch Shell Plc drilled a dry well in the southern section of the Norwegian Sea, The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.
This is the first exploration well in production licence 793 awarded in the 2015 pre-defined licensing round (APA), NPD said.
Shell, operator of the field, has a 40 percent stake, while other partners include VNG, Faroe Petroleum and Petoro with a 20 percent stake each.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - LCH has extended its repo clearing service to include German government debt, offering clients enhanced netting opportunities against existing cleared repo activities on the RepoClear platform.