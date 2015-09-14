OSLO, Sept 14 Royal Dutch Shell Plc drilled a dry well in the southern section of the Norwegian Sea, The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 793 awarded in the 2015 pre-defined licensing round (APA), NPD said.

Shell, operator of the field, has a 40 percent stake, while other partners include VNG, Faroe Petroleum and Petoro with a 20 percent stake each.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)