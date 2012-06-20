* Unions say they will focus on oil, not gas
* Strike could affect output from a few oil platforms
* Deadline for agreement ends on Saturday midnight
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 20 Oil workers in Norway, the world's
eighth largest oil exporter, resume wage talks on Friday,
threatening to go on strike within days if firms fail to improve
their pay offer and tackle a sensitive pension issue.
Unions are demanding wage increases, better overtime pay and
the right to retire at 62 for the sector's 7,000 workers, but
the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) already said
pensions will not be on the table during the talks.
"If they don't want to discuss the pension issue, then we
will go on strike," Leif Sande, president of Industri Energi,
which represents about 3,500 offshore workers, told Reuters.
A strike would initially affect just a handful of projects,
gradually ramping up overtime, affecting more of the sector,
which accounts for a fifth of the country's gross domestic
product.
However, major disruptions are unlikely, as the government
has the authority to force a settlement and it has not hesitated
in the past to use this power if a dispute threatened its most
vital industry.
Unions said they would initially strike at two Statoil
operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, accounting for
about nine percent of oil production, or 150,000 barrels of oil
per day, and four percent of total gas output.
They would also target BP's Skarv field, which has
not started producing yet.
It total, about 700 workers are planning to go on strike
initially, about a tenth of the total workforce, with possible
gradual increase later.
"We will try to make the impact on the gas production as
little as possible to avoid the government shutting down the
strike," Sverre Simen Hov, a spokesman for the Norwegian
Organization for Managers and Supervisors (Lederne), said.
Norway, Europe's second biggest gas exporter, produced 106
billion cubic meters of gas last year and is one of the key
suppliers to the UK, France and Germany.
Oil firms have the option of declaring a lockout for all
workers involved in the talks, threatening a complete shutdown
of Norwegian oil and gas production. Such a move would virtually
guarantee government intervention to end the conflict, but would
also inflame the already tense relationship with workers.
The issue is a sensitive one for Prime Minister Jens
Stoltenberg's center left government as it faces elections next
year and must balance labor issues and the needs of the
petroleum sector, which accounts for almost half of exports.
(Editing by William Hardy)