OSLO, June 18 Norway's oil industry struck a wage deal with offshore workers in the early hours of Wednesday that averted a strike, though a second union said it may go on strike later.

The Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives, one of the two unions in the talks, said it had agreed to a deal, while the SAFE union said it would consider the outcome of the talks until June 27.

"At that time we'll either sign or go on strike," SAFE leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said.

The two unions, representing some 3,500 employees, had threatened to put hundreds of their members on strike on Wednesday, hitting output at several platforms operated by GDF Suez SA and Exxon Mobil Corp (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)