* Oil workers shutting down 2 platforms
* No immediate impact on gas flows to Europe
* Government doesn't plan to intervene for now
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 25 Two oil and gas fields off the
cost of Norway shut down most of their production on Monday, a
day after platform workers went on a strike, which could spread
to more offshore installations and hurt a vital export sector.
Exports from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier to
Europe after Russia, were not affected so far, because it can
make up for losses from some fields by increasing output at
others.
About 700 offshore workers went on strike from Sunday after
negotiations between unions and the industry association broke
down over a pension issue.
The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated
fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels
of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.
"Production flow has mostly been halted, and in terms of the
shutdown we are now in the process of going from 'hot' to 'cold'
platforms," Hilde-Marit Rysst, leader of the Federation of Oil
Workers' Trade Unions (SAFE), told Reuters.
The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) also said
Statoil's Tjeldbergodden industrial complex, the biggest
methanol plant in Europe which gets gas feedstock from Heidrun,
would have to shut down.
"We are keeping track of the situation and doing what we can
to keep our customers out of harm's way," said Morten Eek, a
spokesman for Statoil.
The government, which has the authority to stop the strike
and to force a settlement, said it had no immediate plans to
intervene as long as the strike remains limited. The potential
for government intervention could ensure that unions keep the
action limited.
"At the moment we will not take any measures except if there
are threats to safety or Norway's vital interests," a spokesman
for the Labour Ministry said.
Gas system operator Gassco said on its web site that output
could fall by 29 million cubic metres of gas per day from the
Oseberg field due to the strike.
Traders said Norway would be able to compensate for gas
output from the fields affected by the strike.
"As long as Troll is not affected, they can make up for
losses through smaller fields," said one UK gas trader at a
utility, referring to Norway's largest gas field, which contains
around 40 percent of its gas reserves.
Unions are demanding wage increases, better overtime pay and
the right to retire at 62 for the sector's 7,000 workers, but
OLF has refused to negotiate pensions, saying it was up to
individual companies to decide.
The strike also targeted BP's Skarv field, which has
not started producing yet.
(editing by Jane Baird)