* Strike hits production at two oil and gas fields
* Minister says exports not affected at present
* Calls on parties to make "legal conflict" short
(Changes dateline, adds Statoil, background)
By Balazs Koranyi
KRISTIN PLATFORM, Norwegian Sea, June 25 (Reuters) -
N orwegian gas and oil exports are not threatened for now by a
strike by oil workers, the oil minister said on Monday and urged
the parties involved to make the stoppage as short as possible.
The strike, launched on Sunday by about 700 offshore workers
after negotiations between unions and the industry association
broke down over a pension issue, has caused shutdowns of two
fields offshore Norway.
Exports from the country, the second-largest gas supplier to
Europe after Russia, have so far not been affected as it can
make up for losses from the fields by raising output at others.
"Norway has always stood by its commitment when it comes to
(oil and gas delivery) and we will this time as well," Minister
of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe told Reuters. "The strike
for the time being doesn't have the scope to threaten that."
The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated
fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels
of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.
Statoil's Tjeldbergodden industrial complex, the biggest
methanol plant in Europe which gets gas feedstock from Heidrun,
would be also affected, said the Norwegian Oil Industry
Association (OLF).
"We would like to come back to solving the issue through
negotiations and not strike," Statoil's chief executive Helge
Lund told Reuters.
The government, which has the authority to stop the strike
and to force a settlement, said it had no immediate plans to
intervene as long as the strike remained limited.
"It's a legal conflict within the framework of the Norwegian
system and both parties have an obligation to make it as short
as possible," Moe added, declining to say when the strike would
trigger intervention by the government.
Wage talks broke off after OLF refused to negotiate early
retirement for the sector's 7,000 workers.
The strike also targeted BP's Skarv field, which has
not started producing yet.
(Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)