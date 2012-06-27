* Minister: Two sides should resolve conflict

* Govt to intervene if consequences grow too big

* About 15 pct of oil production affected so far (Adds new output loss estimate, trade union reaction)

By Joachim Dagenborg

TRONDHEIM, Norway, June 27 The government of Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporters, is far from intervening in a strike by oil workers, the country's labour minister said on Wednesday, just as data showed a larger drop in output than previously estimated.

The strike has cut production by about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity, the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said.

Gas output has been reduced by 11.9 million standard cubic metres per day or about 4 percent of total capacity.

The government said it did not intend to use its powers to force an end to the conflict that began on Sunday, raising the risk of a protracted strike.

"For the government to intervene, a conflict must pose a danger to life and health or have great consequences to society. As we see it now, we are far from that point," Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem told Reuters.

The government has the authority to step in to force a settlement because the sector accounts for a fifth of the Nordic nation's gross domestic product and nearly half of its exports.

"This is a legal conflict and the parties have a responsibility to resolve it. It is not the government's responsibility," Bjurstroem said.

Unions have tried to keep the labour action small enough to prevent government intervention while inflicting enough pain on companies to force them to act.

Wage talks broke off on Sunday after the OLF refused to negotiate an early retirement scheme for the sector's 7,000 workers.

There have been no delays so far in Norwegian oil cargo loadings because of the strike, traders said. Union representatives claimed disruptions were small.

"There are no problems at all in terms of oil. We have more than enough to deliver at this point, and everybody is getting the oil that they need," Leif Sande, leader of the Industri Energi trade union, told Reuters.

PENSIONS ISSUE

Unions said the strike would end if state-controlled oil and gas firm Statoil agreed to continue existing pension arrangements, rather than demanding that oil workers conform to stricter retirement rules.

"This strike is about Statoil's unwillingness to pay 35 million crowns ($5.8 million) worth of pensions every year," Sande said.

Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62, but the OLF has refused to negotiate pensions, adding that the demands were not in line with the aim of a government pension reform to keep people working longer.

Statoil said it had to shut down the Huldra, Veslefrikk and Brage fields because the strike affected transport of oil and via its Oseberg Field Centre, which has been shut since Sunday.

The strike also targeted Statoil's Heidrun field, and BP's Skarv field, which has not yet started producing.

Union workers are due to meet on Friday to discuss a possible escalation of the strike, while oil companies could declare a lockout to halt all production on the Norwegian continental shelf and force the government to take action.

Four days' advance notice is needed for both measures, which means that it could take a week before any additional production cuts take place. ($1 = 6.0252 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Vegard Boterli and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by Jane Baird)