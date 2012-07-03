STAVANGER, July 3 Norwegian labour union leaders
met on Tuesday to discuss a possible expansion of their ten-day
strike over pensions that has cut the country's oil production
by about 13 percent and caused delays to crude shipments.
The unions must weigh their desire to wring concessions from
oil companies against the risk of provoking intervention from
the government, which has powers to call an end to the dispute
if it believes safety or vital national interests are harmed.
The leaders last met on June 29 and said they would
reconvene today to decide whether or not to escalate the strike.
"Our members show a strong backing for the strike," SAFE
union leader Hilde Marit Rysst told Reuters as the meeting
began.
"We're also happy that the Labour Ministry has left this to
the parties to sort out," Rysst said, adding the government had
yet to make clear at what point it would intervene directly.
"We do feel that we're moving in relation to an invisible
line when it comes to government intervention," she said.
Norway is the world's eighth largest oil exporter and the
second biggest for natural gas. The country is particularly keen
to protect its image as a reliable gas supplier and unions have
threfore targeted fields where oil is the main output.
Operator Statoil has estimated the production cuts
to be between 230,000 to 250,000 barrels of oil and natural gas
liquids per day. About 4 percent of Norway's gas output has also
been affected.
The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF), representing
Statoil and other operators, could also declare a lockout,
threatening a complete production shuttdown. This would
virtually guarantee government intervention, but may poison
future relations with trade unions.
