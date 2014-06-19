OSLO, June 19 Norway's oil industry started wage
talks on Thursday with the country's main union of onshore
energy workers who have threatened to strike if there is no
deal.
The Industri Energi union said 175 workers from Mongstadbase
AS and Polarbase AS could go on strike if there is no agreement
in mandatory talks at the state mediator's office by midnight on
Friday (2200 GMT).
Mongstadbase, north of Bergen, is part of the Frank Mohn
group and Polarbase is the main hub for supplying the oil
industry in the Barents Sea. These onshore bases supply oil
platforms with everything from drilling fluids to fresh water.
Mongstadbase, for example, supplies platforms at some key
oil and gas fields, including the Statoil-operated
Troll. But the country's oil and gas industry association said
there was no risk that a strike could disrupt production
immediately.
"There is nothing to suggest that oil and gas will be
affected by the strike," Norwegian Oil and Gas Association,
which represents the interests of oil companies, said on its
website.
A long strike could force some platforms to shut if they run
out of vital supplies. Industri Energi represents about 1,000
workers employed at the supply bases.
Norway's oil industry averted a strike by some offshore
workers on Wednesday, when it struck a wage deal with a union
representing them. But a second union is still considering its
options.
Another round of mediation between oil industry and another
group of oil service workers is planned for July 4-5.
