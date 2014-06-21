OSLO, June 21 Norway's onshore oil workers, who
supply platforms with everything from food to drilling fluid,
reached a wage deal with employers on Saturday, averting a
strike that could have hit western Europe's biggest energy
sector.
The agreement came days after offshore oil workers agreed a
similar deal, sharply reducing the chance of significant
industrial action.
Saturday's settlement boosted overtime payments for onshore
service staff, labour union Industri Energi and the Norwegian
Oil and Gas Association said in separate statements.
In 2012 around 10 percent of Norway's offshore workers went
on strike for 16 days, cutting oil output by 13 percent and gas
production by 4 percent. Their walkout was eventually halted by
the government, which has the right to break up strikes and
impose deals.
Both settlements this week were pushed through by government
mediators who will meet again on July 4-5, hoping to hammer out
a third deal between energy companies and oil service workers
based on platforms.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)