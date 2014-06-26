Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
OSLO, June 26 Norwegian labour union SAFE has agreed a wage deal with offshore oil producers, it said on Thursday, averting a strike at several ExxonMobil Corp fields which would have cut output.
"There will be no strike among SAFE's members (working) on the continental shelf," union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said in a statement.
The deal had already been approved by other unions but SAFE had held out, requesting time to consider the proposal.
A strike would have cut output by about 50,000 barrels of oil per day.
SAFE said a disagreement over pensions at some companies had been resolved in local negotiations and it believed the overall deal it had reached with oil companies was the best it could realistically achieve. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.