UPDATE 4-Thirty-three Somali refugees killed by air strike off Yemen coast
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds ICRC statement)
OSLO, July 6 Norwegian labour union Industri Energi will ballot its members over a wage deal it reached early on Sunday with oil services companies, following state-mediated talks to avoid a strike, the negotiating parties said.
"A little over 4 am (0200 GMT), the parties came to an agreement, which Industri Energi members will vote over," the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which negotiated on behalf of employers, said in a statement.
"Industri Energi has until Aug. 7 to get back to the state mediator with a reply."
The parties had until midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday) to reach a deal.
If union members reject the deal, some 78 oil service workers could go on strike at firms Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Cameron, though the move would not have an immediate impact on Norway's oil output. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds ICRC statement)
* Coming Up: CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report at 3:30 p.m (Updates prices, adds quote, rig data)
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst