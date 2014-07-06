OSLO, July 6 Norwegian labour union Industri Energi will ballot its members over a wage deal it reached early on Sunday with oil services companies, following state-mediated talks to avoid a strike, the negotiating parties said.

"A little over 4 am (0200 GMT), the parties came to an agreement, which Industri Energi members will vote over," the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which negotiated on behalf of employers, said in a statement.

"Industri Energi has until Aug. 7 to get back to the state mediator with a reply."

The parties had until midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday) to reach a deal.

If union members reject the deal, some 78 oil service workers could go on strike at firms Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Cameron, though the move would not have an immediate impact on Norway's oil output. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Kim Coghill)