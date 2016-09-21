OSLO, Sept 21 More than 300 Norwegian oil
service workers will go on strike on Wednesday after wage talks
broke down, hitting operations of five large subcontractors to
the country's oil and gas industry, the Industri Energi trade
union said.
The conflict will force oil firms to halt drilling of some
wells on Norway's continental shelf and may later hit output
from western Europe's top crude and gas producer, the union and
companies said in advance of the talks.
Negotiating on behalf of 6,500 members at around 30
companies, Industri Energi could escalate the conflict in the
coming days and weeks unless a deal is found.
A total of 335 workers at Schlumberger,
Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering
and Oceaneering Asset Integrity were part of the initial round.
The striking employees work as engineers, operators of
remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) or in the handling
of the waste coming out of drilling operations, Industri Energi
has said.
Oil firms argue that the industry can ill afford to increase
costs at a time when crude prices have plunged some 60 percent
in the last two years, and said restraint would be required to
preserve jobs during the downturn.
State-controlled Statoil is Norway's largest oil
firm.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)