OSLO, Sept 21 More than 300 Norwegian oil
service workers went on strike on Wednesday after wage talks
broke down, hitting operations of five large subcontractors to
the country's oil and gas industry, the Industri Energi trade
union said.
The conflict will force oil firms to halt drilling of some
wells on Norway's continental shelf and may later hit output
from western Europe's top crude and gas producer, the union and
companies said.
State-appointed mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland said the two
sides were nowhere close to an agreement when the negotiations
ended almost four hours past the original deadline.
"They were too far apart," Ruland said in a statement.
Negotiating on behalf of 6,500 members at around 30
companies, Industri Energi said it may escalate the conflict in
the coming days and weeks unless a deal is found.
A total of 335 workers at Schlumberger,
Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering
and Oceaneering Asset Integrity were part of the initial round.
The striking employees work as engineers, operators of
remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) or in the handling
of the waste coming out of drilling operations, Industri Energi
said.
Oil firms argue that the industry can ill afford to increase
costs at a time when crude prices have plunged some 60 percent
in the last two years, and said restraint would be required to
prevent further job losses during the downturn.
The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which negotiated on
behalf of oil companies, said the union had made unreasonable
demands.
"A conflict won't immediately affect the output of oil and
gas from Norway's continental shelf, but may do so if the
conflict escalates," it added.
Norway produces about two million barrels of oil, condensate
and natural gas liquids (NGL) per day, while its output of
natural gas currently stands at around 1.8 million barrels of
oil equivalents.
State-controlled Statoil is the country's largest
oil firm.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)