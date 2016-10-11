(Adds oil industry confirmation, union quote, background)
OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil service workers have ended a strike that disrupted the offshore energy industry's drilling of new oil and gas wells, the Industri Energi labour union said on Tuesday.
The strike among more than 300 workers had lasted since Sept. 21. The conflict did not interrupt output of oil and gas.
The strike at subcontractors to the oil industry included workers at Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and Oceaneering Asset Integrity.
Several thousands other employees were temporarily suspended by oil companies and rig firms as a wide range of operations were shut due to the strike.
"After three weeks of strike, Industri Energi won backing for its demand to even out wage differences between oil service employees and other oil workers," chief negotiator Ommund Stokka of the labour union said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents oil companies, confirmed a deal had been struck. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.