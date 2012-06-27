(Refiles to correct to Wednesday, from Tuesday, in first paragraph.)

TRONDHEIM, Norway, June 27 Norway's government has no plan for now to intervene in a strike by the country's oil workers, which has shut some production as unions demand higher wages and a right to early retirement, the Labour Minister said on Wednesday.

"After evaluating the situation this morning, we have no intention of intervening at this point," Labour Minister Hanne Bjurstroem told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)