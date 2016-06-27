OSLO, June 27 At least 600 Norwegian oil workers could go on strike from Saturday if employers and unions fail to strike a new wage deal before a Friday deadline, two trade unions representing the workers said on Monday.

The Industri Energi union said it would take out 524 members if the talks break down, but it was not immediately clear which installations would be impacted. The smaller union Lederne said it would take out 75 workers on Engie's Gjoea field.

SAFE, a third union that will participate in the negotiations, declined to say how many of its members could go on strike. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)